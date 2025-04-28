Karan Veer Mehra Reacts To Backlash For Poem On Pahalgam Terror Attack: "Would You Rather Break The Chain Of Hate?"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Karan Veer Mehra faced backlash for poetry on Pahalgam Terror Attack. He aimed to break the cycle of hate following the Pahalgam attack. Karan expressed condolences to victims' families and called for justice.

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra opened up about the backlash he received for reciting a poem on Pahalgam terror attack. Karan clarified in an Instagram post that he wanted to "break the chain of hate".

On his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, "An eye for an eye will NOT leave the whole world blind, the last person will still have one eye, & we all know who that last person might be. But the real question is, would YOU rather break the chain of hate and make the world a better place? That's exactly what my poem meant."

"My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack. May the perpetrators face the strongest punishment they deserve. We are not scared. We are not afraid." Lastly, he added, "Quote Suniel Shetty sir "Agli chutti Kashmir mein (Next holiday will be in Pahalgam)."

Karan referred to a statement given by actor Suniel Shetty on the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking with the media at the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025 ceremony, the actor said, "Humein nagrik ki taraf se ek hi karna hai, humein yeh decide karna hah ki aaj se agli chutti jo humaari hogi, woh Kashmir mein hi hogi aur kahi nahi hogi. Unko yeh dikhana hai ki humein darr nahi hai, aur vakayi mein darr hai nahi (As a citizen, we have to do one thing. We have to decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. We have to show them that we are not scared and actually there is no fear)."

On April 22, 26 tourists lost their lives in the deadliest terror attack of the time in Pahalgam. Bollywood celebrities, along with the nation, condemned the attack and demanded justice.

Karan recited a poem expressing how terrorists divided the nation in the name of the religion. However, the Internet slammed him for his "over-dramatic" performance.