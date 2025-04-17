Viral: Sushmita Sen And Karan Veer Mehra Twin In Black, Pose For Paps At A Wedding event

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra made a stylish appearance at entrepreneur Seema Singh's daughter's sangeet ceremony on Wednesday night. The reality show winner was spotted twinning with Sushmita Sen at the event. While Sushmita wore a flowing designer saree, Karan Veer wore a black Indo-Western ensemble at the event.

In a viral video shared by a paparazzo, Karan Veer is seen helping Sushmita step onto a platform, followed by a warm hug. They even struck a playful pose in front of the paparazzi, showing off their bond. At the event, the couple were spotted seated alongside Arjun Kapoor.

Last month, at an award show, Karan Veer admitted that he's a huge Sushmita Sen fan. "I'm a big huge Sushmita Sen fan and Kajol fan." He captioned the video by writing, "Grateful & blessed to have a great & huge #fanmaily guys we have another one Thank you."

Seema Singh's daughter's Mehendi was a starry event. The guest list included Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Veer Singh, Sushmita Sen, Pratibha Ranta, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Avantika Dasani, Shashank Khaitan, Neelam Kothari, Akanksha Malhotra and singer Ankit Tiwari.

Seema Singh comes from a well-known business family. She is the daughter-in-law of the family behind the well-established pharmaceutical company, Alkem Laboratories Limited.

Sushmita Sen is currently working on her next web show titled Nirala.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra has reportedly signed a film titled Real Hero opposite his real-life partner Chum Darang. The actor was last seen in the TV shows Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak.