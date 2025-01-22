<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Winner Karan Veer Mehra On Dating Chum Darang: "She Told Me To Win The Trophy First And Then..."

TV actor Karan Veer Mehra keeps making headlines after winning Bigg Boss 18. This is Karan's second consecutive win after Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. One of the talking points of Bigg Boss 18 was Karan Veer and Chum Darang's romance which made headlines. In an interview with ETimes, Karan Veer talked about when Chum asked him to propose to her.

When asked about the future of their relationship that started at the Bigg Boss house, Karan Veer told ETimes, "It's up to Chum to decide where our relationship will go from here."

"Our relationship grew gradually over time, and we became protective of each other. We appreciated each other's habits, discovered many similarities, and complemented one another well.

"Now that we are out in the real world, it's up to her to decide where our relationship will go from here," Karan Veer said.

Asked about when he would propose to Chum, Karan Veer revealed an inside story. "Chum told me to win the trophy first and then ask her (proposal). Now that the trophy is home, once we step out of here, we'll see how things progress," he said.

Earlier, in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Chum was asked if she intended to take their 'relationship' beyond the reality show. She responded, "We didn't create that hashtag; people outside did. The friendship will be there, of course. We don't know what else will happen."

Karan Veer Mehra beat Vivian Dsena to win the coveted trophy and Rs 50 lakh cash prize. The other finalists were Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh and Rajat Dalal.