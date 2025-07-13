Theft At 'Bigg Boss 18' Fame Kashish Kapoor's House, Rs 4.5 Lakh Stolen

Kashish Kapoor, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, has been robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh in cash from her house in Mumbai's Andheri. Ms Kapoor has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against her domestic help, Sachin Kumar Chaudhary, who has been missing ever since the robbery, for allegedly stealing money from her cupboard.

Actor Kashish Kapoor had kept Rs 7 lakh in cash in her cupboard. She was to send it to her mother in her hometown. However, one day, when she opened the cupboard to take out the cash, over half of it was missing. Only Rs 2.5 lakh was present there.

The suspicion fell on Sachin, Ms Kapoor's domestic help, who went missing after the incident. The actor has registered a complaint at the Amboli Police Station. The police are investigating the case and searching for Sachin.

The initial investigation suggests that Sachin had planned to flee the house immediately after taking some cash.

"I am very hurt by this incident. I trusted that person, but he has hurt both my feelings and trust," Ms Kapoor said. "I hope the police will catch him as soon as possible and justice will be served," she added.