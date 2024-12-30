<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Kashish Kapoor Slams Salman Khan For Not Listening To Her Side Of Story

Bigg Boss 18's recent episodes have seen an escalation of tensions between Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra. Kashish has rubbished Avinash Mishra's claims that there was a romantic angle to their flirting inside the house. She also labelled Avinash a "womaniser" and called him "cheap".

This heated up during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman Khan slammed Kashish for making false allegations against Avinash.

After the confrontation with Salman, Kashish responded to his words in a conversation with Chahat Panday. She said that she didn't feel she was wrong in the situation and was not happy with how Salman Khan addressed the matter.

Kashish Kapoor said, "I'm sorry, bol ke thodi chup ho jaaungi. Kyunki maine nahi kiya toh main nahi maanungi. Aur chhoti moti baat nahi thi yeh. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you're not going to understand. [I will not remain silent after apologising. Because if I didn't do it, I wouldn't take it. And this was not a minor issue.]

She added that Salman Khan didn't let her speak in her defence, which was "insulting" towards her.

Kashish said, "Last mein main bolti reh gayi, 'Sir, one second.' I understand aap mereko sunn rahe ho, but you are ignoring me. Woh bohot insulting tha bro. Mujhe kharab laga. I am also a contestant. Main bhi national television par. Main thodi sunn ke le lungi, galat nahi hu toh. Par mere papa mommy jaante honge, maine badtameezi nahi ki hai. Aur mujh pe agar galat cheez ke liye ungli uthti hai, aarop lagte hain, toh main aap ko defend karungi aise. [Finally, I kept saying, 'Sir, one second.' I know you're listening, yet you're ignoring me. That was quite insulting, bro. I felt horrible. I'm also a contestant. I am also on national television. I cannot remain silent if I am not mistaken. But my parents would know I hadn't misbehaved. And if wrong allegations are brought against me, I will defend myself like this.]”

In the latest episode, Sara Arfeen Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house. With this, the show got its top 10 contestants which include Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun and Chaahat Pandey.