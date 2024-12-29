<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Is Eisha Singh Dating Actor Shalin Bhanot? Karan Veer Mehra Spills The Beans

Bigg Boss 18's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was full of drama, humour and heated confrontations. In a light-hearted moment, Salman Khan teased Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra for not dating despite having feelings for each other.

The actor also questioned Eisha about her relationship with her Bekaboo co-star Shalin Bhanot. Salman asked, "Whose was the last phone call you made before entering the house?" Eisha was taken aback by the inquiry and started blushing after Salman hinted at Shalin's name.

He added, "Boyfriend nahi hoga, very close friend hoga, shayad main unko jaanta hoga, nature ke bahut hi calm honge, shalin honge. [He might not be a boyfriend, might be a very close friend, maybe I know him, calm by nature, might be courteous]. Salman was, of course, playing on the word shalin which translates to courteous in English.

Reacting to Salman Khan's claims, Eisha said, “Shalin is only my best friend. We have worked together so of course we share a very close bond but there's nothing more to it.” She denied any romantic involvement, reiterating that their bond is purely platonic. She further added, “Shalin and I share a close friendship, and I value him deeply. But that's all there is to it.”

Later in the episode, Karan Veer Mehra, who worked with Shalin Bhanot in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, disclosed that Shalin was constantly on video calls with Eisha during their time in Romania. He added that Shalin often used to take Eisha's name in conversations. To which, Eisha said, "Shalin and I are best friends. We are very good friends but he has other people in his life with similar names."

Then, Karan Veer questioned Eisha why she wasn't saying "yes" to Avinash Mishra and said that is he a good person. Eisha clarified that there are too many issues in the house and that she will resolve them after they leave the show. Karan Veer counselled Eisha to choose Avinash over Shalin if she intends to date.

This week, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Sara Arfeen Khan and Vivian Dsena are nominated for elimination.