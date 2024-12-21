Shalini Passi Thinks Salman Khan Is Very Involved With <i>Bigg Boss</i> After Meeting Him On <i>Weekend Ka Vaar</i> Episode

Shalini Passi is making waves on social media and how. From making a powerful debut on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives to entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, Shalini has done it all with utmost ease. Now, Shalini opened up about her experience of sharing the stage with ‘OG' Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.

Shalini Passi, who will be seen in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, told Telly Reporter, "Wo [Salman Khan] bohot hi ache human being hain. Jo bhi unke baare mein suna hai bohot acha hai, unki ek bohot positive energy hai and of course he is a world recognised star and I think Bigg Boss se wo kaafi involved hai, unhe ek ek cheezein pata hai. To bohot acha laga. It was heartwarming." (He is a good human being. Whatever I have heard about him is good and he has got a positive energy. He is very involved with Bigg Boss, he knows each and everything. It was a good experience.)

Earlier, when Shalini Passi entered the Bigg Boss 18 house she confessed that she doesn't watch television. Shalini added that she prefers to consume news via apps.

After that, in an interview with Etimes, Shalini Passi revealed why she doesn't watch TV.

“I tend to get anxious in negative situations. If I can help, then it's fine, but otherwise, I get palpitations. I try to avoid such situations or remove myself from them. I don't enjoy watching dramas, fights, or overly dramatic music or visuals, as they make me anxious. I don't like that feeling. When I felt that discomfort, I made sure to tell them that I was feeling uncomfortable. I'm just a little sensitive," she said.