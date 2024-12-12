<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shalini Passi Doesn't Watch TV: "I Don't Enjoy Watching Dramas, Fights"

Shalini Passi rose to prominence with her stint on the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Soon after, the Delhi-based art collector made an appearance in Bigg Boss 18. During her time on the show, Shalini confessed that she doesn't watch television and consumes news via apps instead of the TV. Now, in an interview with Etimes, Shalini has revealed why she doesn't watch TV. “I tend to get anxious in negative situations. If I can help, then it's fine, but otherwise, I get palpitations. I try to avoid such situations or remove myself from them. I don't enjoy watching dramas, fights, or overly dramatic music or visuals, as they make me anxious. I don't like that feeling. When I felt that discomfort, I made sure to tell them that I was feeling uncomfortable. I'm just a little sensitive.”

Shalini Passi, who got emotional during her exit from Bigg Boss 18, shared her experience of living in the house with other contestants. She said, "The experience was very emotional. I did not go inside the Bigg Boss 18 house with the expectation of getting emotionally attached to the housemates. But I got emotionally attached to them and I had tears while leaving the house. All of them were really good. Initially, few people stood out but later when I was talking to them, I realised each one of them was very special. Sara, Yamini, Digvijay, Eisha and Bagga Sahab. Each one is special in their own way."

When asked who would make a good Bigg Boss contestant, Shalini Passi named her Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives co-star Neelam Kothari. She said, “I think Neelam can be a good contestant. She is very hands-on, and intelligent and I also feel she is a people's person. She will not unnecessarily insight anybody. She also has a calming effect. She will be good."

As her dream partner for the Bigg Boss house, Shalini Passi chose Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh. “If I get a chance to go inside and choose a partner for myself. I would choose Maheep Kapoor or Seema. Because they will give a lot of entertainment I feel,” she said.

Married to dynamic businessman Sanjay Passi, Shalini Passi runs My Art Shalini and the Shalini Passi Art Foundation in Delhi.