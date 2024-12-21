<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Digvijay Rathee And Salman Khan To Share Stage In <i>Weekend Ka Vaar</i> Episode

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan has been making the right buzz, keeping viewers glued to their screens. According to reports, the upcoming episode promises exciting events and revelations that are likely to heighten tensions inside the house.

Digvijay Rathee, who was recently eliminated from the reality show, will be joining Salman Khan in today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Interestingly, when Salman asked the contestants to name the person responsible for Digvijay's elimination, several housemates pointed their fingers at Shrutika Arjun.

A special activity will be taking place at the Bigg Boss premises, claimed a Times of India report. In the game, the housemates will be writing letters to each other. Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's letter was meant for Shrutika Arjun. They blamed her for the eviction of Digvijay Rathee.

Karan Veer Mehra, in his letter, wrote, “Trying to hide behind being right all the time. She has lost all her friends and after promising to prioritise Chum, me, Shilpa and Digvijay during nominations, she conveniently got Digvijay eliminated for her own personal vendetta. She has played with the feelings of her own friends and also hurt them deeply in the bargain. Also, no one ever should get a friend like Shrutika, she's worse than having an enemy. And it's a curse. Not done Shrutika."

Chum Darang's letter read, “Mera friend Digvijay, Shrutika ki ek galalt faisle ke wajah se ghar se beghar hogaya hai. Chum ko laga tha ki Shrutika as Time God, mere favour mein kuch faisla sunayegi but nahi kiya Shrutika ne aisa. Aur fair hone ke chakkar mein Digvijay ko ghar se beghar kar diya. Na unhone fair kiya aur na unhone Chum ke favour mein kuch kiya. Karan, Shilpa ma'am and Digvijay and Chahat ke sacrifice ko vain mein jaane diya. Kyunki Shrutika ka Time God bannane mein Sabhi ne bahot saath diya tha.. iss umeed mein kuch accha hoga sab ulta hogaya. [It is because of Shrutika, that Digvijay was evicted. He was trying to be fair and things didn't go as planned for him.] "

A video from the yet-to-be-released episode was shared on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look:

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Digvijay Rathee with Salman Khan on the stagehttps://t.co/uwI8RBGlj0 — #BiggBoss_Tak???? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 20, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 which premiered on October 6, airs daily on ColorsTV and is available for streaming on JioCinema.