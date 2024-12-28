Inside Salman Khan's Jamnagar Birthday Party: Fireworks, 'Bhaijaan' Signs, Starry Decor

Salman Khan fans, we have an exciting news. ICYMI: The Bollywood superstar celebrated his 59th birthday yesterday. After an intimate bash at his sister Arpita's house, Salman jetted off to Jamnagar for another round of celebrations. Pictures and videos from the grand party have now emerged on social media.

Ananya Panday's aunt Deanne Panday was present at Salman Khan's birthday party. She offered glimpses of the star-studded venue on Instagram. There was a grand and illuminated sign saying, “(Heart sign) you Bhaijaan” to honour the birthday boy. Gazebos displaying “Happy Birthday Bhai” signs were put up. The dining tables got a superstar touch with Salman's photos being a part of the decor.

In a separate video, fireworks illuminated the night sky. Did you hear Salman's superhit song Jumme Ki Raat playing in the background? A whole mood, indeed. A blurry photo frame featuring a young Salman made it to the carousel. “Happy Birthday Salman Khan” read Deanne's side note.

Take a look at Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan posing in front of the “Love You Bhaijaan” banner. Sohail's son Nirvan Khan and nephew Arhaan Khan share the frame.

Previously, music director Wajid Ali uploaded a video on Instagram showcasing Salman Khan's private birthday bash at Arpita's residence. The actor shares his special day with Arpita's daughter Aayat. In the clip, the actor is seen partaking in a joint cake-cutting ceremony. Take a look:

Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Maniesh Paul and Neil Nitin Mukesh extended their heartiest greetings to Salman Khan. Their lovely messages flooded social media. Read on to know more.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the AR Murugadoss-directed film Sikandar. Produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.