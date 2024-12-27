From Varun Dhawan, A Special Note On <i>Baby John</i> Co-Star Salman Khan's 59th Birthday

Salman Khan, the superstar turns 59 today. He marked his special day at his sister Arpita's house. The actor shares his birthday with Arpita's daughter Ayat.

Salman Khan's colleagues and industry friends have extended their warmest wishes on the special day. Varun Dhawan has shared a special post for his Baby John co-star. He had a special cameo in the film.

Sharing a couple of BTS pictures from the sets of Baby John on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Baby John and Bhai jaan. Happy birthday to the youngest and naughtiest.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who shared screen space with Salman Khan in the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, extended his heartfelt greetings to Bhaijaan on X (formerly Twitter).

Happiest Birthday dearest @BeingSalmanKhan bhai. Have the best year ahead. Loads of love and blessings. ❤️????????????. pic.twitter.com/NfgLzchqXe — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) December 27, 2024

Ajay Devgn's filmy wish was a shoutout to Salman Khan's iconic character Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. He wrote, “Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul.”

Instagram/ Ajay Devgn

Maniesh Paul's wish read, “A very happy birthday! Bas pyaar aise hi bana rahe. (Let the love remain). Love you.”

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, said, “Happy Birthday Salman Khan bhai… blessed.”

Instagram/Aayush Sharma

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan dropped a picture with Salman Khan on X.

The caption read, “Wishing Salman Khan bhai a very happy birthday. Wishing you all the success and happiness always. Thank you for always being there bhai, may you continue winning the world over with your kindness."

Wishing @BeingSalmanKhan bhai a very happy birthday. Wishing you all the success and happiness always. Thank you for always being there bhai, may you continue winning the world over with your kindness ???? pic.twitter.com/R2LKNRYQtk — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshanBabaS) December 27, 2024

On the work front, Salman Khan's upcoming project is titled Sikandar.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of the project.