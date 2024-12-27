<i>Baby John</i> Day 2 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan's Film Sees Dip After Big Opening

Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan, opened big in the theatres on Christmas (December 25). On Day 1, the film minted Rs 11.25 crore at the Indian box office. But then, on its second day, Baby John witnessed a sharp dip. The film collected Rs 4.50 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk.

With this, the total box office collection stands at Rs 15.75 crore. The action drama saw 11.09 percent occupancy for Hindi screenings on its first Thursday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Baby John's opening day figures “underwhelming”. He said, “Baby John is underwhelming on Day 1, benefitting primary from the Christmas holiday on Wednesday. The pre-release trends had projected an opening day in the Rs 17 crore - Rs 20 crore range, thanks to the festive boost, but as always, the Box office remains highly unpredictable. Baby John faced stiff competition from Pushpa 2 [in mass circuits] and Mufasa [in urban centres], which impacted its opening day business. It is worth noting that Pushpa 2 continues to be a mighty opponent for *all* films.”

Taran Adarsh added, “A midweek release coinciding with a major holiday typically ensures a strong opening day. However, Baby John must sustain its momentum till Sunday to achieve a respectable extended weekend total.”

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya. Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande are also a part of the production team. The movie is a remake of the 2016 Tamil action thriller Theri. Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are also a part of the project.

Previously, in an interaction with News18, Varun Dhawan revealed that he performed almost all the stunts in Baby John. He said, “The scale of action in this film is massive, and I've personally performed nearly all the stunts myself, with minimal use of a body double.” Read the full story here:

Baby John marks Varun Dhawan's biggest opening in 5 years after his 2019 film Kalank, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.