Actor Pallavi Rao Announces Separation From <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Director Suraj Rao After 22 Years Of Marriage

Actress Pallavi Rao, known for daily soaps like Pandya Store, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, has announced divorce from husband Suraj Rao after 22 years of marriage. Pallavi Rao and Suraj Rao met for the first time on a set and they developed a connection instantly. They got married in 2003 with their closed ones in attendance. The duo share two children together, a 21-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

What's Happening

In an interview with Mid-Day, Pallavi Rao shared what went behind her decision. She also shared how she has been handling trolls ever since she announced her separation in public.

Reflecting upon the choice she made, Pallavi Rao told Mid-Day, "Whenever something like separation happens, it isn't a sudden decision. Especially for people like us who are old school. It didn't happen overnight; we have been married for 22 years. I see these days people separate in a few months. This wasn't sudden, but then there comes a saturation point where one has to choose between their life and what they have been in.

"I made a choice in life, although it didn't happen before. I chose to make this decision for myself. As someone who is in the acting profession, I have been working rigorously for all these years and trying to balance my personal and professional life for the past 22 years. But then I reached a point to decide."

Reacting to trolls who have attacked her on the decision of a grey divorce, Pallavi said, "Ever since I opened up about my separation, I have been reading a lot of trolls commenting on my life decision. Some wrote that 'budhape mein divorce liya', while some wrote that I was doing all of this for publicity. Had it been a publicity stunt, I would have separated from my husband long ago.

"I would like to shut them all down at once so that it is my life and my decision on whether I want to continue my marriage or not. I am not saying that marriage is bad; had it been bad, it wouldn't have lasted for this long. My daughter is adult enough to make her own decisions, and so do I have the right to decide whether I want to continue the endurance journey or leave it."

Background

On the work front, Pallavi is a familiar name in the world of television. Besides Pandya Store, she is also known for her roles in TV serials, like Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Qayamat Se Qayamat, and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Meanwhile, Suraj has directed some of the iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and more.

In A Nutshell

Pandya Store actor Pallavi Rao has announced separation from husband Suraj Rao after 22 years of wedding. Suraj Rao is known for directing serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Shaka Laka Boom Boom.