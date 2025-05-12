<i>Pandya Store</i> Actress Shiny Doshi On Her Strained Relationship With Father: "He Used To Call Me A Prostitute At 16"

Shiny Doshi, known for her work in popular shows like Pandya Store and Saraswatichandra, recently shared a deeply personal chapter of her life.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress opened up about her difficult relationship with her late father and shared the lasting impact it had on her.

Shiny, who began her acting career in 2013 with Saraswatichandra, said her father left the family when she was very young. The responsibility of supporting her mother and brother fell on her shoulders early in life, and with it came not just financial challenges but also emotional trauma.

Recalling a painful memory from her teenage years, she said, "My father used to call me a prostitute. My print shoots in Ahmedabad sometimes went on till 2 or 3 in the morning. My mother was always with me - I was just 16. But when we returned home, instead of asking if we were safe, he would throw accusations. He'd say, 'You're taking your daughter out at 3 a.m.? Are you pimping her out?'"

"He had a terrible tongue," she added, holding back tears.

When asked if she has forgiven him, Shiny responded, "These are knots in life that can't be untied. I've taken them as life lessons, but even now, I sometimes feel very weak. I never had a father figure to back me up, to say, 'I'm here for you.'"

Her father died in 2019 during the Amarnath Yatra. Shiny shared that they hadn't spoken with him for two years before his death. "There's a guilt that lingers," she said.

On the work front, Shiny was last seen in Pandya Store, a remake of the Tamil show Pandian Stores.