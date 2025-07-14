Ramesh Sippy's Wife Kiran Joneja On His Rumoured "Two Affairs": "I Don't Care"

Veteran director Ramesh Sippy's wife Kiran Joneja has finally broken her silence on her husband's alleged affairs. In an interview with Lehren Retro, the actress revealed that she's never really dwelled on his affairs and if they did happen, she considers them water under the bridge.

Kiran said, "I haven't heard of any affairs Mr Sippy has had.” When the interviewer claimed Ramesh to be a "colourful man" who "had at least two affairs", the actress calmly replied, “I don't care, maybe it was there. But I know this much that after meeting me, I don't know of any affair till today.”

However, the interviewer persisted, saying that Ramesh Sippy “was in a relationship with two actresses”. Kiran nonchalantly brushed it off and said, “Hoga (Maybe), but that is the past. I don't want to talk about it. I wouldn't even comment on it.

Kiran Joneja and Ramesh Sippy got married in 1991. At that time, the actress was 27 years old while Ramesh was 44. The filmmaker was previously married to a woman named Geeta, with whom he shared three children - Rohan, Sonya and Sheena.

Further in the interview, Kiran Joneja talked about her relationship with Ramesh Sippy's children from his previous marriage. The actress said, "They call me by my name, they call me Kiran. Nobody calls me anything else, it's a wonderful relationship... I think if you know your boundaries, then the relationship won't go sour. You need to know, 'I can say this, I can't say this. This isn't my area, I don't want to meddle here'."

Kiran shared that her relationship with Ramesh's children has been remarkably harmonious, with no fights or arguments. She also mentioned that the age gap between her and the children isn't vast, making her feel more like a friend than a traditional parent.

“Age wise also I'm somewhere in between. It's not like the kids are really kids for me,” the actress said.