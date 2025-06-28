When Shefali Jariwala Opened Up About Her Abusive First Marriage With Harmeet Singh: "Not Every Kind Of Violence Is Physical"

Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala has died at the age of 42. Results from her postmortem are awaited, however, it is a tragic loss that has left the entertainment industry in shock.

In light of the current situation, an old interview of the actor-model has resurfaced where she opened up about her abusive marriage to musician Harmeet Singh.

Shefali Jariwala who became an overnight sensation after her popular track Kaanta Laga, has died at the age of 42.

Her last rites are being performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai with her close ones paying their last respects.

Shefali Jariwala found love again in actor Parag Tyagi who she had met at a party thrown by a mutual friend. While it was a love-at-first-sight moment for Parag Desai, Shefali Jariwala took her time to say yes.

Shefali Jariwala parted ways with Harmeet Singh in 2009 and had accused him of domestic abuse. She further elaborated on how there was a severe lack of emotional respect in their marriage.

She had told Times Now, "It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens, and you are very unhappy in your life..."

Shefali Jariwala also commended herself for making the decision to end her marriage despite societal judgements towards women in such cases. She credited her own upbringing and financial independence for taking this brave step.

Speaking of her love story with Parag Tyagi, she shared, "I was single at that time. It was an arranged sort of a date. We liked each other a lot and hit it off instantly. Parag and I are very similar and different in many ways. I think we kind of balance each other out."

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Her body's post-mortem examination has been completed at Cooper Hospital. Results are awaited.

