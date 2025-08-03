NDTV Exclusive: <i>April May 99 Producer</i> Jogesh Bhutani On How The Film Captures The Magic Of The 90s

It would not be an exaggeration to say that April May 99 is one of the best Marathi films of the year. Directed by Rohan Mapuskar, the film hit cinema screens in May. Featuring Yogesh Bandagle, Saee Bramhe, Smital Chavan and Sajiri Joshi, the film beautifully captures the fun, joy and experiences of the 90s era.

Recently, the project's producer, Jogesh Bhutani, spoke to NDTV and shared how April May 99 is a project that encourages audiences to relive their childhood. He said, “I liked the story of this film and decided to make it.”

The producer added, “I have also lived through such childhood memories. This film shows how important it is to cherish our friends and these beautiful memories in today's world of mobile phones and the internet. Therefore, this film must be watched."

So, what exactly is the story of April May 99? It revolves around the summer vacation months of April and May – those carefree days when everyone eagerly looked forward to visiting their maternal grandparents' village.

April May 99 narrates the story of four friends – Krishna, Prasad, Siddhesh and Jai – and their unforgettable summer vacation. The three boys befriend Jai, a girl who speaks fluent English, with the hope of learning the language from her. Their parents even encourage them, saying, "Show Jai our village, and in the process, you will learn English from her."

With Jai's entry, the trio of Krishna, Prasad and Siddhesh becomes a close-knit group of four. And this is where their beautiful story begins to unfold.

In addition to Yogesh Bandagle, Saee Bramhe, Smital Chavan and Sajiri Joshi, April May 99 also features Akshata Kambali, Raviraj Kande, Manthan Kanekar, Ananda Karekar, Sumant Kelkar, Gauri Kiran, Aaryan Menghji and Rajashri Potdar.

April May 99 has been written by Rohan Mapuskar, Bimal Oberoi and Kunal Pawar.