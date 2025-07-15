Harry Potter Series First Look: Presenting Dominic McLaughlin As A Wizard. Filming Begins

The much-awaited Harry Potter TV series has officially started production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, reported Variety. The makers have also revealed the first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter on Monday.

Taking to their Instagram handle, HBO has announced the commencement of the Harry Potter TV series shooting. They also shared a first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, smiling in costume with the character's signature round glasses and school uniform.

McLaughlin is joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The young trio were selected from more than 30,000 actors who auditioned in a casting call last fall, reported Variety.

The makers also announced the new casting of characters Neville Longbottom, Dudley Dursley, Madam Rolanda Hooch and Garrick Olivander. Actors Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey and Anton Lesser have been cast in the roles, respectively.

The series has also been confirmed to debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max where available, reported Variety.

Led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod of 'Succession,' HBO's new take on the beloved book-turned-movie-franchise will follow the young Potter as he discovers he's a wizard, leaves his Muggle family behind and sets off to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, reported Variety.

Along the way, he befriends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and battles Lord Voldemort.

As for the other prominent cast, John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer is Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu is Severus Snape, and Nick Frost is Rubeus Hagrid.

Other names include Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

Variety exclusively reported that Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will play Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

The series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, which is being made by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)