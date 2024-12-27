Salman Khan's <i>Sikander</i> Teaser Postponed After Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Dies

The makers of Salman Khan's Sikander have pushed the teaser release date to December 28. The decision was taken to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on December 26. He was 92.

The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has issued a statement in this regard.

“In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM,” it read.

Earlier, Sikander's teaser was expected to be released today (December 27), Salman Khan's birthday. The superstar turns 59.

The AR Murugadoss film also features Rashmika Mandanna. This will mark the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after Kick.

A while back, Rashmika Mandanna shared her experience of working with Salman Khan. She told PinkVilla, “Nerve-wracking! Of course, he is Salman Khan. But this is the first commercial Bollywood film that I will be doing, and I have never done it."

Before that, a source close to the production told Pinkvilla, "Sikandar is among the most awaited films of 2025, and the makers are setting the tone right to welcome the new year with a teaser of Sikandar. This would officially kick-start the marketing campaign of the film, leading to an Eid 2025 release in the month of March.”

The source added, “Sajid Nadiadwala has devised big plans to present Sikandar to the cinema-going audience, and the flow of assets in 2025 will include songs, and a theatrical trailer."