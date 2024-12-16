Salman Khan Fans, Gear Up. <i>Sikandar</i>'s Teaser Will Release On His Birthday

Amid numerous death threats, Salman Khan has been filming his upcoming movie Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Currently in the final legs of production, the anticipation around the film has been quite high since Salman fans have been eager to see him on screen for a while. And now, there is good news for them. Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that the teaser of the action thriller will be out on Salman Khan's 59th birthday, making the day even more special for his fans.

But that's not all, it's double the joy for Salman Khan fans! According to a report in Pinkvilla, the first look poster of Salman Khan from Sikandar will also be launched on the same day, during the star's birthday celebrations. This film will mark the collaboration of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time since Kick in 2014.

The publication also quoted its source who revealed that currently the editing work of the movie is going on for the teaser cut. "Sikandar is among the most awaited film of 2025, and the makers are setting the tone right to welcome the new year with a teaser of Sikandar. This would officially kick-start the marketing campaign of the film, leading to an Eid 2025 release in the month of March. Sajid Nadiadwala has devised big plans to present Sikandar to the cinema-going audience, and the flow of assets in 2025 will include songs, and a theatrical trailer," the source said.

After wrapping up shooting for Sikandar, Salman will start working on Atlee's next directorial, A6, which is scheduled to begin from 2025 summer. On the other hand, Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for three other releases next year - Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast, Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor.



