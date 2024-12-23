Salman Khan Recalls Honey Singh Made A Rap For His Movie In Just 30 Minutes

Honey Singh's recently released documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, chronicles the ups and downs of the musician's life. Looking back on the time when he collaborated with Salman Khan for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Honey Singh shared quite interesting details. And he was joined by Salman too.

For the unversed, the song in question is Let's Dance Chotu Motu.

In the documentary, Honey Singh said, "Salman Khan has sent me this song. This song is made, and he wants me to rap in it. He is shooting for the song in the next two days. I have gotten this opportunity to sing this song, and he has also asked me if I want to rap in this song. So, we will see."

The camera then shifted to the musician listening to the song, and immediately saying, "We will have to come up with a rap for the song."

But the highlight of the moment was when Salman Khan himself appeared on the documentary, and explained why he felt Honey Singh was the perfect choice for the song.

"I was shooting for Bhaijaan in Hyderabad, and I had this thought, so I gave it to Honey. He went to the studio, and in half an hour, he finished the rap. Then I requested Honey to come and be in the song with us. It's a really cool song for kids," the actor said.

Directed by Mozez Singh, Honey Singh's documentary started streaming on Netflix on December 20.

Honey's rapping career took a new turn when he got into Bollywood, and made a song for every major movie. Lungi Dance from Chennai Express, Party All Night from Boss, High Heels from Ki & Ka are some of the songs that catapulted him into success.

