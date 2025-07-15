Kriti Sanon Twinning And Winning With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Lord's Cricket Ground

Kriti Sanon was seen cheering for Shubham Gill-led India at the Lord's cricket ground. Well, she wasn't alone. The actress was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Besides enjoying the game, it was her mushy moment with the son of billionaire Kuljinder Bahia that captured fans' attention.

On Instagram stories, Kabir Bahia dropped a heartwarming picture featuring his beau, Kriti Sanon. Flaunting their widest smiles, the rumoured lovebirds looked the happiest. Additionally, they were twinning in shades of beige and white, serving pure couple goals.

While Kriti wore a sleeveless jacket teamed with a pair of shorts, the London-based businessman layered his hoodie with a white T-shirt. They completed their looks with cool sunglasses. Kabir left the photo captionless and just tagged the location while sharing it.

Several eminent stars attended the India Vs England match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Amongst them was Akshay Kumar along with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. But all eyes were on Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia. In a couple of photos that surfaced on X, the duo, who were seated beside one another, were seen deeply engrossed in the match, where India lost to England by just 22 runs.

Kriti Sanon at the Lord's. pic.twitter.com/5gHwaZUBw8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2025

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Born to billionaire Kuljinder Bahia, who is the owner of Southall Travel, Kabir Bahia seems to be taking forward his family business and legacy. He is a London-based businessman who reportedly founded a travel and aviation UK-based company titled Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited.

Kabir and Kriti have often been spotted earlier at several events. From attending a friend's wedding in Bangalore to being in the same places during their much-awaited vacations, the duo's glimpses made fans eager to know about their relationship.

Coming to the actress' professional front, she is currently gearing up for Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush. Additionally, as per multiple reports, the actress has Don 3 lined up next.