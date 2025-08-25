Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Watch: Man Brings Gun To Cricket Tournament In Indore, Fires Multiple Shots

In a now viral video, the young man was seen firing multiple rounds in the middle of the match as the game went on. He seemed cheerful, laughing and interacting with others during the act.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

Efforts are being made to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

  • A man fired several rounds from a rifle during a cricket match in Indore
  • The incident occurred during a night match in Malpur district
  • The man appeared cheerful and laughed while firing the weapon
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A cricket tournament match in Madhya Pradesh's Indore turned dangerous when a young man pulled out what appeared to be a rifle and fired several rounds into the air.

The incident took place during a night match in a village in Indore's Malpur district. 

In a now viral video, the man was seen firing multiple rounds in the middle of the match as the game went on. He seemed cheerful, laughing and interacting with others during the act.

The ground had a sizeable crowd of spectators at the time, raising serious safety concerns.

Police are investigating how the man managed to bring such a big weapon into the venue and efforts are being made to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

Police have identified the accused by accessing the viral footage, and efforts are on to arrest him soon.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Indore, Indore Cricket Match Gun Fire, India Latest Breaking News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com