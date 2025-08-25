Watch: Man Brings Gun To Cricket Tournament In Indore, Fires Multiple Shots

A cricket tournament match in Madhya Pradesh's Indore turned dangerous when a young man pulled out what appeared to be a rifle and fired several rounds into the air.

The incident took place during a night match in a village in Indore's Malpur district.

In a now viral video, the man was seen firing multiple rounds in the middle of the match as the game went on. He seemed cheerful, laughing and interacting with others during the act.

The ground had a sizeable crowd of spectators at the time, raising serious safety concerns.

Police are investigating how the man managed to bring such a big weapon into the venue and efforts are being made to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

Police have identified the accused by accessing the viral footage, and efforts are on to arrest him soon.