<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: It's Avinash Mishra vs Eisha Singh And The Kashish Factor

Another day, another heated exchange inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. This time, it was between Avinash Mishra and Kashish Kapoor.

It all started after Avinash Mishra alleged that Kashish Kapoor wanted to create a love triangle with Eisha Singh. Kashish, who didn't like the thought, questioned Avinash in front of the housemates.

In the middle of this, Rajat Dalal spoke in favour of Kashish Kapoor. He revealed that Avinash had asked Kashish to get romantically involved with him. Reason? So that the audience could enjoy a new “flavour” in the reality show.

During the heated face-off, Kashish Kapoor went on to call Avinash Mishra a “womaniser” and “cheapster”.

Eisha Singh also criticised Avinash Mishra for his bad behaviour against Kashish Kapoor. Eisha even accused Avinash of flirting with Kashish.

After this, a frustrated Avinash Singh, blaming his housemates, said, “Mujhe bolne do yaar. Tabse samjhane ki koshish kar raha hoon baat kya hai baat kya hai? Yehi chahiye tha na sabko ki main gussa kar raha hoon isspe... hum dono ka bhi ladayi hogayi toh dekho hogaya ladayi. (Let me speak, guys. I have been trying for so long to understand what is wrong. You all wanted this right? For me to get angry with her [Eisha Singh], for us to fight? See now, we are also fighting.)”

Previously, Avinash Mishra confessed to having a “soft corner” for Eisha Singh. Eisha also stated that she considers Avinash a very good friend. For the full story click here.

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show premiered on October 6.