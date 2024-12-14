<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Salman Khan Reveals Eisha Singh's Mother's Reaction To Her Bond With Avinash Mishra

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 is set for even more drama than usual. Host Salman Khan will address the growing tensions between the contestants, starting with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's bond. In the latest promo, Salman asks them, "Eisha, Avinash, TV par bahut kuch cheezein dikhayi deti hain. Aapka attraction, flirting, samne ka response bhi bahut clearly dikhta hai. So ye hesitation kyun? [Eisha, Avinash, a lot of things are visible on TV. Your attraction, flirting, and the response from the other person are also very clearly visible. So why the hesitation?]" Avinash responds, "Soft corner hai. [I have a soft corner for her]. It's only as a friend, sir." Eisha also chimes in, saying, "I like this guy. Main bahut achcha dost manti hu. [I consider him a very good friend.]"

Salman Khan hints at fan theories of a potential romance. He asks Eisha Singh, "Toh aap aisa Avinash ko itna attention deti kyun ho? Aur attention maangti bhi ho. The audience is getting confused. [Then why do you give so much attention to Avinash? And you also seek attention.]"

Salman Khan doesn't stop there and also shares Eisha's mother's perspective on her relationship with Avinash. He says, "Main aapko aapke maa ka feedback batau? Aapke maa ko lagta hai aajtak unhone aapko itna close nahi dekha hai kisi ladke ke saath. [Should I tell you your mother's feedback? Your mother feels that she has never seen you so close with any guy before.]" This revelation leaves both Eisha and Avinash surprised

Later, Salman Khan shifts focus to Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's growing bond. He points out that Karan hasn't officially expressed his feelings to Chum and that the two have been in complete denial about it. Chum Darang responds by saying, "Aisa kuch nahi hai yaha pe. [Nothing like that here.] I also like him a lot. It's complicated."

Salman Khan also took a moment to critique Vivian Dsena's gameplay, urging him to step up his strategies in the house.