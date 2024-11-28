<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: The New Time Goddess Is ...Drumroll ... Esha Singh

Bigg Boss 18 never fails to entertain and surprise us with twists and turns. In one of the latest episodes, Eisha Singh made the headlines. Why? Well, she was appointed as the first female Time Goddess. For a task, Eisha joined hands with co-contestant Avinash Mishra. The challenge required Eisha to climb on Avinash's back and hold her position. She was already on the Time God nominated list. Eisha and Avinash completed the task almost seamlessly having fun, chatting with each other and yet remaining focused on the mission. Other nominated Time God participants were Edin Rose and Vivian Dsena.

While Edin Rose also had to climb on Avinash's back, Vivian Dsena climbed on Raja Dalal's back, reported Times of India. Shilpa Shirodkar was appointed as the sanchalak. Eisha had one request for Shilpa: “I really want to become. Please be fair”.

After Vivian Dsena failed to complete the task and was eliminated in the Time God task, Karan Veer Mehra with Edin Rose on his back also paused in between the challenge to take a rest. That's when Shilpa Shirodkar pointed out that it was against the rules and Avinash Mishra agreed. Finally, Shilpa announced the winner and said, “I will take my decision, Eisha is the Time God.” An upset Karan took a jab at Shilpa saying, “Yes, Eisha has been her priority.”

Eisha Singh and Karan Veer Mehra are often seen at a crossroads. Previously, Eisha took a dig at Karan hinting at his failed marriages. In a conversation with now-evicted Alice Kaushik, Eisha shared that contestant Arfeen Khan had revealed that he would disclose the initials of a special person in Eisha's life. Karan intervened saying, “Kahi A toh nahi”, (Is it A?)”. An angry Eisha hit back with, “Tumhari do shaadiyaan tooti hai, maine kuch bola uss baat pe? Single hu available nahi (Two of your marriages are broken, did I say anything about that? I am single but not available).” Full story here.

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show premieres daily on ColorsTV and is available for streaming on JioCinema.