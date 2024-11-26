<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Tajinder Singh Bagga Challenges Karan Veer Mehra To End His Political Career

The drama inside the house of Bigg Boss 18 is escalating with each passing day. In the promo for the upcoming episode, actor Karan Veer Mehra is challenged by Tajinder Singh Bagga to end his political career. Tajinder, the Delhi unit spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, initiates the verbal showdown when he tells Karan Veer, “Aaj main aapko yaha pe welcome karta hu ki aap mera political career khatam kardo. [Today, I welcome you to end my political career here.]”

Karan Veer Mehra points out how Tajinder Singh Bagga claims not to be political but is still using political tactics during the show. He adds, “Sare political move hai jo aapki party dekh rahi hai. [All your political moves are being watched by your party.]” Tajinder responds, “Aise political career khatam ho gya? [Has my political career ended like this?]”

Karan Veer Mehra replies, “Bagga ji bahut bada show hai. Aapko nahi pta ki bahar kya ho raha hai. Mai Delhi se hu mai bhi dekh raha hu. [Bagga ji, this is a very big show. You do not know what is happening outside. I am from Delhi too, and I am watching as well.]” Tajinder Singh Bagga retorts, “Mujhe aise lagta hai ki aapko chaley jana chahiye. [I feel like you should leave.]”

Karan Veer Mehra asks, “Bagga ji, hum dono ache se jaante hai, kya mai personal gya tha? [Bagga ji, we both know well, was I personal?]” Tajinder Singh Bagga opposes, “Haan, gaye the. [Yes, you were.]”

A fan page shared the video of this moment on Instagram. Check it out:

Meanwhile, actress Alice Kaushik is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Host Salman Khan revealed the news during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Alice's close friends, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, were visibly emotional as she said her goodbyes. Before leaving, Alice took a moment to comfort her friends. Click here to read the full story.

Premiered on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on JioCinema.