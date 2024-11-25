<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Alice Kaushik Gets Evicted From The House

Actress Alice Kaushik's journey in Bigg Boss 18 has come to an end with her eviction announced in last night's episode. The news, revealed by host Salman Khan, left the housemates visibly shocked. Alice's close friends, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, were emotional as she bid them goodbye. Before exiting, Alice took a moment to console her friends. The makers also shared an Instagram post to announce Alice's exit from the reality show. They posted a picture of the actress with the caption, "Iss hafte Alice huyi ghar se beghar. Kya hoga Avinash, Eisha aur Vivian ki team par asar? [This week, Alice got evicted from the house. How will it affect Avinash, Eisha, and Vivian's team?]"

In one of the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan confronted Rajat Dalal for his threatening attitude towards the other participants. The host said, “Rajat, Vivek [Dsena] ko jaake kaan mein bolna ki ‘Tera toh nuksaan ho jayega', ‘Yeh idhar hai toh main idhar hu', ‘Ek phone call mein nipta lunga'. Jo jo bolta hai nah ki mera ye contact hai, mera wo contact hai. Mtlb wo khud koi nhi hai. [Rajat, you walked up to Vivek and threatened him. You said, 'I will make one call, and you will be finished.]"

Salman continued, “Agar mujhe chetavni deni hai kisiko lalkarna hai toh min kisi aur ke naam se nhi karunga. Jisse lena hai mujhe panga toh main le lunga panga. [If I need to confront anyone, I will do it myself. I won't take anyone's name and do it.]” The makers dropped a clip of this moment on Instagram with the side note: “Rajat ki harkate dekh Salman huye hai offend, kya Rajat khud ko kar paayenge defend?”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The show can also be streamed on JioCinema.