Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun Fight, Chum Darang Gets A Panic Attack

Bigg Boss 18 which premiered on October 6 has so far been full of drama and unexpected twists. Now, in one of the latest episodes Karan Veer Mehra and Shrutika Arjun got engaged in a heated argument after Shrutika took a stand for Chum Darang. In a clip posted on Instagram, Karan accuses Chum saying, "Apne laat lata lata ke isko inha taak khich liya hai (You have dragged the matter to this extent).” In another segment, Chum can be seen having a severe panic attack as she screams at her housemates asking everyone to leave. Shrutika comes out in Chum's support as she says, "Jab tak mein andar gayi thhi tab tak usne Chum ka portion le liya thha. (By the time I went inside he had already taken Chum's portion.)” The verbal spat appeared to be food-related.

Karan Veer Mehra hits back at Shrutika Arjun with, "Toh khana rakkha hai na. Bol bol ke confuse kar rahi hai. (The was already kept aside. She is confusing me)" To this Shrutika takes a dig at Karan and points out, "At least mei kisiko nicha dikha ke unka footage nahi lena chahti huun. Selfish number one. Aur sabko neecha dikhata hai. Janha pe tujhe bolna hai na wahan pe bol. (At least I don't seek footage by bringing anyone down. You are so selfish. And you look down upon everyone. Speak up where you must.)” A defiant Karan shouts, “Nahi bolna hai (I don't want to tell).”

As things escalate Chum Darang tries to pacify the situation. “It is nobody's fault. It is my fault because I felt sick,” she says.

Previously, Karan Veer Mehra had a verbal spat with Vivian Dsena when Karan confronted Vivian about a previous task. Karan said, “Jab aap time god bane the, aapne rule bana liya tha (ki) Time god ko allowed nahi hai kaam karna. (When you became the time god, you made a rule that the time god isn't allowed to work.)”. Vivian took a jab at Karan and replied, “Tape ki cassette hai tu, A aur B side, palat-palat ke same play karta hai. (You are like a cassette tape, playing the same thing on side A and side B repeatedly.)” Read the full story here.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioCinema.