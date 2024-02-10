Mahesh Babu's Anniversary Post For Namrata Shirodkar Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Mahesh Babu posted this throwback. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Powercouple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their wedding anniversary today [February 10] and needless to say, the stars are setting couple goals. On the special occasion, the superstar and the former Miss India have shared adorable posts celebrating the happy milestone. Mahesh Babu treated fans to a beautiful throwback image of the couple. In it, Namrata is seen kissing a very happy Mahesh Babu on the cheek. Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Here's to us: partners in love, laughter, and all of life's beautiful moments! Happy anniversary NSG.” Replying to the post, Namrata wrote, “Love you today and always [heart emojis].” Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, Namrata's sister, gushed, “Happy happy anniversary you two.”

Check out the post here:

Not one to be left behind, Namrata Shirodkar also shared an equally mushy picture of the couple. In it, Mahesh Babu and Namrata are seen snuggling together. While Namrata is smiling, Mahesh Babu is seen chuckling and covering his face.

In the caption, she wrote, "Celebrating another year of love, laughter, and happily-ever-afters with you... My forever and always." Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker replied to the comment saying, "Have a great one Akka!!! And wish you'll MANY MANY more!"

Before that, Namrata also shared an adorable video featuring two cute puppies snuggling together. She wrote, “Pure love. Happy anniversary MB!” with heart emojis in the caption.

The adorable posts come just hours after the couple shared a statement, warning fans about a fake social media account posing as their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. In a statement uploaded by GMB Entertainment – Mahesh Babu's production house – and reshared by Namrata Shirodkar, the couple clarified that fraudsters, who had created a fake social media account posing as Sitara, had been sending trading and investment links to other users. The note read, “ATTENTION! The Madhapur police, in coordination with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms.Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts before engaging with any financial advice online. Regards, Team GMB.”

For the unversed, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have two children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu met on the sets of their movie Vamsi [2000], and began dating soon after. They have been married since 2005.