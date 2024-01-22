Mahesh Babu's Sweet Message To Wife Namrata On Her 52nd Birthday: 'Thank You For Making Every Day Better'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: maheshbabu)

Mahesh Babu wrote a heartfelt message for his wife Namrata Shirodkar on her 52nd birthday. On Monday, the Guntur Kaaram actor shared a beautiful picture of his wife on Instagram alongside a message. It read, "Happy Birthday NSG….Grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness. Thank you for making my every day better. Have a rocking 2024." Namrata Shirodkar and husband Mahesh Babu met while filming 2000 film Vamsi and the couple are parents to a son named Gautam and daughter Sitara.

See what Mahesh Babu posted on his wife's birthday:

Last year on superstar Mahesh Babu's 48th birthday today, his wife Namrata Shirodkar posted a mushy picture with him and wrote, "Happy birthday MB! You, you and you for today and every day." Meanwhile, Sitara wished her dad with a super cute picture and she wrote, "Life's greatest adventures are the moments we share together! Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back."

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram. Before that, he starred in the hugely successful Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The renowned actor's impressive filmography includes blockbuster hits like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Maharshi, among others.

Namrata Shirodkar is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.