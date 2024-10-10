<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Chahat Pandey, Muskan Bamne, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Karan Veer Mehra And Avinash Mishra Nominated

Bigg Boss 18 is treating its fans to high drama and entertainment. The reality show, which premiered on Sunday, is already heading towards its first elimination round. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss gathered the housemates for a nomination task, where each participant had to nominate someone they wished to eliminate. After the task, it was revealed that Chahat Pandey, Muskan Bamne, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra received the highest number of nominations. Who will be eliminated? Well, to know that, we all will have to wait for this season's first Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The makers shared an image of all nominated participants on Instagram with the caption, “Shuru hogaya hai Nomination ka Taandav, kaun bolega Bigg Boss ke ghar ko bye bye? (The nominations have begun, who will say goodbye to the Bigg Boss house?)”

Fans always anticipate heated arguments between Bigg Boss contestants. Earlier, Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey delivered just that. The two were seen clashing over the sleeping arrangements inside the house. A promo video shared by the show's makers on Instagram captured their tense exchange. In the clip, Vivian is heard expressing frustration, complaining that he has not had a proper bed to sleep on since he joined the show.

Chahat Pandey responds, "Kya baat kar raahe ho? Aagar aap akele ho na toh main soo jati hoon. (What are you saying? If you are alone then I can share the bed.)” Later, Vivian Dsena questions Chahat about why she wants to switch beds, to which Chahat responds that she has already explained her reason. Vivian asks, “Kya ki aawaz aata hai kharrato ki? (Because I snore?)”

Vivian Dsena goes on to explain that he cannot share a bed with anyone due to his habit of tossing and turning during sleep. He says, “Mere haath pao chalte hai, mei nahi chaata kisike naak muun pe laag jaaye. Yeh meri aadat hai bohot pehle se. Aab isko mei 5 baar repeat nahi kar sakta, do baar bol diya. (Since my hands and legs move a lot during sleep, I don't want to accidentally hit someone's nose or face. This is my longtime habit. And I cannot repeat this five times, already I have shared it twice.) Click here to read in detail.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on JioCinema.