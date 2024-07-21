Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Slams Adnaan Shaikh For Changing Priorities

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: adnaan_07dz)

The dynamics inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are changing every day. From verbal spats to new friendships, contestants are engaged in a lot of activities. However, it seems like host Anil Kapoor is not very pleased with the wild card contestant Adnaan Shaikh. In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the veteran star questioned the loyalty of the social media influencer. In a clip released by the makers on Instagram, Anil Kapoor asks Adnaan, "Adnaan, is ghar mein kaun dost hai aur kaun dushman hai? [Adnaan, who are your friends and enemies in this house?] Adnaan replies, "Abhi tak aisa filhaal lag raha nahi hai. [I don't think there are any right now.]”

After that, Anil Kapoor asserts, "Koi dushman nahi hai na koi dost hai. Yeh jo chaar-saade chaar din ki zindagi jee hai na tune. Har din rishte badle hai, priorities badli hai. [You have neither enemies nor friends. In the four-and-a-half days you've been here, your relationships and priorities have changed every day.]” Adnaan Shaikh disagrees, "Nahi, sir. [No, sir.]”

Then, Anil Kapoor asks all the contestants, "Kitne logo ko lagta hai Adnaan har din alag-alag jake baithta hai? [How many people think Adnaan sits with different people every day?]” Many housemates, including Deepak Chaurasia, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, and Ranvir Shorey, raise their hands.

Anil Kapoor questions, "Yeh sab log jhoot bol rahe hai? [Are all these people lying?]” The host recalls Adnaan Shaikh talking about taking a stand for Vishal Pandey, who, according to Adnaan, was being used by Lovekesh Kataria. Anil Kapoor says, "Yaha aake tumne bade-bade vaade kiye ki mere dost ka istemaal ho raha hai. Jaise hi andar gaye… [You made big promises here that your friend was being used. As soon as you went inside…]” Before the host could finish, Adnaan interjects, saying, "Ki mai yaha pe aake… [When I came here…]”

Anil Kapoor gets angry and says, "Adnaan, mai baat kar raha hu na. Jab mai baat kar raha hu koi nahi bolega. Yaha mai koi reel nahi bana raha hu 30 second ka. [Adnaan, I am speaking. When I am speaking, no one else will. This is not a 30-second reel I am making here.]”

The text attached to the post read, “Anil Kapoor ne kiya Adnaan ki loyalty ko question! Kya woh de payenge jawaab? [Anil Kapoor questioned Adnaan's loyalty! Will he be able to answer?]”

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for this week are Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Armaan Malik. Armaan Malik has been nominated by Bigg Boss after he slapped Vishal Pandey.