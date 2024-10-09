<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: This Time, It's Vivian Dsena Vs Chahat Pandey

Tensions have already started in the 18th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. In one of the latest episodes, contestants Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey were seen fighting over the sleeping arrangement inside the Bigg Boss house. On Tuesday, the makers dropped a promo video on Instagram featuring their argument. In the clip, Vivian can be heard complaining that he hasn't had a proper bed to sleep on ever since he joined the reality show. In response, Chahat says "Kya baat kar raahe ho? Aagar aap akele ho na toh main soo jati hoon. (What are you saying? If you are alone then I can share the bed.)” Later on, Vivian asks Chahat why she wishes for the switch in beds to which Chahat says that she already told him the reason. Revealing the cause himself Vivian says, “Kya ki aawaz aata hai kharrato ki? (Because I snore?)”

Vivian Dsena continues that he cannot share the bed with anyone because of his habit of tossing and turning in his sleep. The actor adds, “Mere haath pao chalte hai, mei nahi chaata kisike naak muun pe laag jaaye. Yeh meri aadat hai bohot pehle se. Aab isko mei 5 baar repeat nahi kar sakta, do baar bol diya. (Since my hands and legs move a lot during sleep, I don't want to accidentally hit someone's nose or face. This is my longtime habit. And I cannot repeat this five times, already I have shared it twice.)

In another segment of the video, Vivian Dsena tells Chahat Pandey, “Chalo koi stress nahi hai, tum figure out karlo mei aapni life figure out kar lunga. (Come on, there is no stress, you figure out what to do and I will figure out my life).” Speaking about his snoring issue Vivian says, “Mei dobara reconfirm isiliye kar raha huun kuynki yeh bohot hi hilarious sa excuse hai. (I am reconfirming it twice because this is a very hilarious excuse.)”

Chahat Pandey then instructs Vivian Dsena to get Shrutika's permission before using her bed. This makes Vivian angry and he replies, “Puchna padega wagera toh sunta hi nahi hoon. Ya toh mai yanha sounga ya toh woh bed pura khali rahega. (I don't ask for permission. Either I will sleep here or the bed will remain empty.)” Vivian then warns Chahat, “Suun, order naa suna ladki (Listen, don't order me).”

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6 on the ColorsTV channel. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema