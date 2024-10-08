<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Muskan Bamne On <i>Anupamaa</i> Co-Stars Rupali Ganguly And Sudhanshu Panday Factor

Actors Sudhanshu Panday and Madalsa Sharma recently quit the hit television show Anupamaa. The series featured Sudhanshu in the role of Vanraj Shah and Madalsa as Kavya. Rumours of the two actors not seeing eye to eye in real life with the show's main lead Rupali Ganguly were doing the rounds for a while, which reportedly led to their exit from the show. Bigg Boss 18 contestant Muskan Bamne, who played Pakhi in Anupamaa, addressed these rumours in a recent interview. The actress denied Rupali's involvement in the actors quitting the show. “It is not so. I was the youngest on set, so she (Rupali Ganguly) was always very helpful. When I couldn't understand something, she would guide me. She is lovely,” Muskan said in a chat with Indianexpress.com.

Reflecting on her journey in Anupamaa, Muskan claimed the show to be the “turning point” of her life. The actress said, “Anupamaa has given me a lot of recognition, it was the turning point of my life. Even now, people call me Paakhi, and it feels nice to see that. The journey has been amazing.”

Muskan touched upon the recent exits of Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma from the show, adding, “Everyone on set misses Sudhanshu and Madalsa, not just the audience. There is no fun in the show without Vanraj Shah. Lots of people connected with Sudhanshu sir. I have heard the show is taking a leap, so there might be new additions.”

Muskan also talked about the reason behind her participating in a reality show right after Anupamaa. She said, “A reality show is something where people get to know the real you. I have done TV shows where people know me through my character, but with this, people will get to know the real me. I am completely the opposite of my character Paakhi in Anupamaa. People have seen me fight a lot on screen, but there is more to me that people will get to see on Bigg Boss.”

Directed by Romesh Kalra, Anupamaa is one of the most successful Hindi shows. It's a remake of a popular Bengali serial Sreemoyee and has been on air since July 2020.