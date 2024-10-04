Madalsa Sharma On Feud With <i>Anupamaa</i> Co-Star Rupali Ganguly: "I Was Genuinely Hurt"

Madalsa Sharma has recently left the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa. The show, headlined by Rupali Ganguly, featured Madalsa in the role of Kavya for over four years. There were rumours of a feud between Madalsa and Rupali during her time on the show. In a recent interview, Madalsa addressed these rumours, stating that there were occasions when Rupali spoke about her behind her back. “Sometimes, I felt that someone is a certain way in front of us, but they aren't the same behind our backs. A few times, I felt that things were not said in a very polished way about me and when I got to know, it hurt me. I was like ‘Why?' Firstly, I have nothing against you, we are actors we work together. There were a couple of incidents where I was genuinely hurt,” Madalsa Sharma said in a chat with Siddharth Kannan.

She added, “I mean I haven't done anything to you for you to behave this way with me. Or if I have done something wrong, then I will understand perhaps why someone is acting this way with me but when I haven't done anything… Then I was like, either you be this way in front of me as well that if you don't like me, say it to my face but don't talk behind my back.”

Madalsa Sharma mentioned that neither of them took the initiative to resolve their issues, but they maintained a level of respect for each other. “We would just look into each other's eyes and just know that things are a little disturbed between us so let's sort it out. We would sit together, talk about it and then move on, and we would hug it out also. Like forget it now, bygones are bygones. Neither of us took an initiative to resolve anything, it was just organic. Organic and respectful,” she said.

Madalsa Sharma has also appeared in many Telugu, Kannada and Tamil movies such as Fitting Master, Shourya, Aalasyam Amrutam and Mem Vayasuku Vacham.