Rupali Ganguly Was Asked About <I>Anupamaa</I> Co-Star Sudhanshu Pandey's Exit. Her Reply

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey worked together on the popular TV show Anupamaa. The actors, who played the role of husband and wife in the series, were rumoured to be not seeing eye to eye in real life. The speculations picked pace after Rupali was seen avoiding questions about Sudhanshu's exit from Anupamaa. During her recent media appearance, the actress was asked if she misses Sudhanshu, who left the show in August. Rupali seemed to dodge the query as she walked out of the camera frame without answering the question, IANS reported.

Earlier, Sudhanshu Pandey addressed his rumoured tiff with Rupali Ganguly. “Actually yeh sab cheezein hoti hai, khaali dimaag ke wajeh se hoti hai (All these things happen because people speak without thinking). Where do these rumours come from? I don't understand. Iska koi wajood nahi hota hai (There is no substance to it). Indulging in these discussions is like wasting your time. There is absolutely no point in even giving attention to such rumours,” Sudhanshu Pandey said while talking to Indian Express.

In August, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his departure from Anupamaa in an Instagram live. The actor said, “For the past four years, I have been connecting with all of you through a daily soap opera, for which I have received a lot of love and also some hatred. But then again, hate is a form of love too. If you all had not disliked my character so much, I would have felt that I was not portraying it properly. It is with a heavy heart that I want to inform all of you that I am no longer part of the show Anupamaa. I have been missing from the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode. I felt it was my responsibility to let my audience know about this. However, we all must move forward in our lives. I ask for your support in my future works.”

Directed by Romesh Kalra, Anupamaa started premiered on Star Plus in 2020.