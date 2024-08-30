Sudhanshu Pandey On His Rumoured Tiff With <I>Anupamaa</I> Co-Star Rupali Ganguly: "No Point In Giving Attention..."

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey recently exited from his long-running television show, Anupamaa. The actor, who announced his departure from the series on his Instagram handle, has now also addressed the alleged differences between him and his co-star, Rupali Ganguly. Talking to Indian Express, he said, “Actually yeh sab cheezein hoti hai, khaali dimaag ke wajeh se hoti hai (all these things happen because people speak without thinking). Where do these rumours come from? I don't understand. Iska koi wajood nahi hota hai (there is no substance to it). Indulging in these discussions is like wasting your time. There is absolutely no point in even giving attention to such rumours.”

Announcing about his departure from Anupamaa, Sudhanshu said in an earlier post, “For the past four years, I have been connecting with all of you through a daily soap opera, for which I have received a lot of love and also some hatred. But then again, hate is a form of love too. If you all had not disliked my character so much, I would have felt that I was not portraying it properly. It is with a heavy heart that I want to inform all of you that I am no longer part of the show Anupamaa. I have been missing from the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode. I felt it was my responsibility to let my audience know about this. However, we all must move forward in our lives. I ask for your support in my future works.”

Anupamaa aired on July 13, 2020. The show is directed by Romesh Kalra. The show also streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It is the official remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. In addition to Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly, the cast includes Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in key roles.