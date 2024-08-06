Who Is Rupali Ganguly's "Nap Buddy" On The Sets Of <i>Anupamaa</i>?

Anupamaa, which is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee, also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, the show airs on Star Plus. On the personal front, Rupali is the daughter of the late director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly and is married to businessman Ashwin K. Verma. The couple has a son.

Rupali made her acting debut at the age of seven with her father's film Saaheb in 1985 and began her television career in 2000 with Sukanya. The actress gained fame for her role as Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and has appeared in various TV shows including Suraag - The Clue, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali, Yes Boss, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Ek Packet Umeed, Aapki Antara, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 1.

