Mithun Chakraborty On Vacation Weeks After Being Hospitalised. See Daughter-In-Law Madalsa Sharma's Plane Pic

Madalsa Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: madalsasharma)

Mithun Chakraborty, who was previously hospitalised in Kolkata for treatment following a stroke, recently jetted off for a vacation with his family. He was accompanied by his son Mimoh Chakraborty and daughter-in-law and Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma. On Tuesday, Madalsa Sharma shared a photo featuring her along with her husband Mimoh and her father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty. In her caption, Madalsa used an airplane emoji. She also used hashtags such as 'Love' and 'Familia'.

Last month, a video from the hospital confirmed Mithun Chakraborty's improving health status, showing him surrounded by doctors providing reassurance and care. In the video, the actor was seen sitting on a hospital bed. The doctors can be heard saying, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it's ok, drip is continuing, you're drinking adequate water, keep drinking...." Initially admitted with weakness in his right limbs, he was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke).

The hospital issued an official statement that read, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."