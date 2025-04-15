"There Is Land Under Waqf But...": Mithun Chakraborty On Bengal Violence

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty, in the backdrop of massive violence in Bengal over Waqf, today said this violence is being engineered by those who have so far been illegally enjoying the benefits from Waqf property.

"There is land under Waqf but that is being misused. All this will now come out, Many have rented out Waqf land and are eating on its proceeds. OK you eat, but do share it with your impoverished brothers," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Now that the law has been amended, they are worried, he said. "What to do? So they are resorting to violence. Those who are actually taking party in the violence have no clue to what is happening," he said.

Refering to the targets of violence that has been on for the better part of last week in Bengal's Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts, he said, "If you are unhappy with Waqf, why take it out on these people? They are poor people. What do they have to do with Waqf".

Three people have died in the violence and arson in Murshidabad and many have lost their homes. More than 200 people have been arrested in but the locals are still shaken.

Yesterday, violence rocked South 24 Parganas as supporters of the Indian Secular Front clashed with the police in Bhangar area.

Videos showed police motorbikes being set on fire and an overturned police bus with its windshield ripped out. The videos also showed a large contingent of police on the streets.

The ISF supporters were apparently on way to Kolkata for a rally protesting against the Waqf law, when they were stopped by the police.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her government will not implement the amended Waqf law, which the government said is a meant to govern how Muslim charitable properties are administered.

"I have said this earlier and I will say this again, Waqf is for the economically deprived sections among the Muslims. For Muslim women," Mr Chakraborty said

