Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena To Alice Kaushik, Full List Of Confirmed Contestants

Bigg Boss Season 18 has officially kicked off. This season is also expected to deliver a wild ride filled with drama, fun and non-stop entertainment. The intriguing twist this year is the "Time Ka Tandav" theme, where time will play a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the show, as revealed by host Salman Khan. In a surprising move, he even announced the top two contestants of the season right at the premiere – Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik. While the grand premiere was full of exciting moments, the introduction of the contestants remains the key highlight. If you missed it, here is a full list of Bigg Boss Season 18 contestants:

1. Vivian Dsena: TV actor Vivian Dsena has made a mark in the Indian television industry with his appearances in several popular daily soaps. His notable works include Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum and Udaariyaan.

2. Eisha Singh: Actress Eisha Singh made her television debut in 2015 with the popular show Ishq Ka Rang Safed. With Bigg Boss Season 18, Eisha is stepping into the world of reality shows for the first time.

3. Nyrraa Banerji: The actress has appeared in many Telugu films such as Saradaga Kasepu, Kotha Janta and Temper. She was last seen in the show Fuh Se Fantasy 2.

4. Karan Veer Mehra: The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is now ready to take on a new challenge in Bigg Boss 18. Will he outperform all the other contestants once again? Only time will tell.

5. Chaahat Pandey: Yes, this is the same actress we all saw in daily soaps like Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and Nath – Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani.

6. Avinash Mishra: Chaahat Pandey's Nath co-actor Avinash Mishra is also stepping into the Bigg Boss 18 house. Will Chaahat and Avinash team up as allies, or will they find themselves on opposite sides? Let's wait and watch.

7. Shehzada Dhami: The actor was cut off from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a Bigg Boss promo, Shehzada Dhami described how the producer Rajan Shahi fired him. Click here to read in detail.

8. Tajinder Singh Bagga: This contestant is a BJP spokesperson. He is also the founder of Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, a New Delhi-based nationalist right-wing organisation.

9. Arfeen Khan: The famous speaker, strategist and consultant was also introduced as a contestant by Salman Khan. For the unversed, Arfeen Khan is the life coach of Hrithik Roshan.

10. Sara Arfeen Khan: Arfeen Khan's wife, actress Sara Arfeen Khan has also joined the Bigg Boss 18 lineup. She is recognized for her roles in popular shows like Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Agent Raghav – Crime Branch and Jamai Raja.

11. Rajat Dalal: Rajat Dalal is a well-known fitness influencer and bodybuilder. He has gained popularity on social media for his fitness tips, workout routines and lifestyle content.

12. Muskan Bamne: Muskan Bamne is best known for her role as Pakhi in the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa. Her character is the daughter of Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, and Vanraj, portrayed by Sudhanshu Pandey.

13. Chum Darang: Remember Rimjhim Jongkey in Badhai Do? The character was played by Chum Darang. She was also seen in the Prime series Paatal Lok and the superhit film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

14. Shilpa Shirodkar: It would not be an exaggeration to call Shilpa Shirodkar the queen of ‘90s Indian cinema. Her movies such as Aankhen, Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan, Dil Hi To Hai and Prateeksha are still loved by cinephiles.

15. Alice Kaushik: The actress also often makes it to the gossip columns for her relationship with her Pandya Store co-star Kanwar Dhillon. Alice is an avid social media user and keeps updating fans with her fashion statements.

16. Shrutika Arjun Raaj: She is the winner of the reality show Cooku with Comali Season 3. Shrutika Arjun Raaj has also appeared in the Malayalam film Swapnam Kondu Thulabharam and Tamil films such as Nala Damayanthi and Thithikudhe

17. Hema Sharma: Hema Sharma, popularly known as “viral bhabhi,” has gained fame through her dance videos. She has also appeared in several films, including Dabangg 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and One Day: Justice Delivered.

18. Gunaratna Sadavarte: Gunaratna Sadavarte is a prominent lawyer based in Mumbai. He is recognized for his involvement in significant legal matters. His petition in 2018 challenging the reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra drew considerable attention.

Bigg Boss Season 18 airs on Colors TV. The show is available for streaming on JioCinema.