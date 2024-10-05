<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Promo: Vivian Dsena To Participate In Salman Khan-Hosted Show

With only a few hours left for the Bigg Boss Season 18 premiere, the makers are teasing fans by sharing promos of the participants on Instagram. In a newly shared video, they hinted at another contestant – none other than popular TV personality Vivian Dsena. While his full face is not shown in the clip, his distinctive voice is enough for fans to recognize him. In the teaser, Vivian says, “Colors ka beta hu. Aur ab Bigg Boss me aa raha hu, sabka baap banne. [I am the son of Colors. And now I am coming to Bigg Boss to become everyone's father.]”

Vivian identified himself as the "son of Colors" because of his long-standing association with the channel. He has appeared in several daily soaps that aired on Colors TV, including Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum and Udaariyaan. He has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, both of which also aired on Colors TV.

The text attached to the video read, “Jo hai Colors ka beta woh sabka baap banne aa raha hai. [The one who is the son of Colors is coming to become everyone's father.]”

Before Vivian Dsena, the makers teased the participation of actor Shehzada Dhami and '90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar. Similar to Vivian, their faces were only partially visible in the promos. Shehzada was cut off from the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this year. In the promo, the actor opened up about his exit from the Rajan Shahi production, revealing that he was fired after an argument with the producer on set.

Take a look:

In her promo, Shilpa Shirodkar introduced herself as “90s ki sensational queen,” and we could not agree more. Check it out:

In addition to Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar and Shehzada Dhami, Nia Sharma is also the confirmed contestant to enter the reality show this year. Click here to read in detail.

Bigg Boss Season 18 is set to premiere on October 6 at 9 PM on Colors TV. Fans can also catch the show streaming on JioCinema.