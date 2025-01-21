<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Winner Karan Veer Mehra On Roasting Vivian Dsena: "Should Have Avoided That"

Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 18 along with the trophy on Sunday night. Karan emerged as the winner beating one of the strong contenders of this season Vivian Dsena. Throughout the season, Karan Veer's equation with Vivian kept the viewers glued to their TV screen.

After his win, Karan Veer was asked to share high and low points of his Bigg Boss journey by SCREEN. Speaking to the publication, Karan Veer said, "The low point was the roast I did for Vivian, I should have avoided that."

Talking about his bittersweet equation with a friend of 12 years Karan Veer said, "We had a lover's spat on the show, actually both of our definitions of friendship are very different. He thought of me as a dearer friend and I was coming from a space where I thought he was getting things very easily. But now it's a 100-day friendship."

Sharing the pictures with the trophy, Karan Veer Mehra wrote on his Instagram, "The moment we all have been waiting for is finally HERE! JANTA KA LAADLA has won."

He added, "Bigg Boss 18 ka asli hero is back to his backbones and with the Trophy as promised. You all have showed the true power of the neutral audience. #KVMNation and #KaranKeVeeron, this victory belongs to you." Take a look:

Bigg Boss 18 began with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

As a part of the finale attraction, Aamir Khan delighted fans as he reunited with his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage for the first time.

The superstars recreated a scene from the iconic film. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor were also a part of the finale as they came to promote their film Loveyapa.