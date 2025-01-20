<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Grand Finale Highlights: Salman-Aamir's Reunion And Top 5 Moments

Bigg Boss 18 has finally wrapped up, and we have our winner – Karan Veer Mehra. The grand finale was packed with iconic moments that made the night unforgettable. Let us take a look at all the highlights, one by one:



1. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan recreated Andaz Apna Apna scene



Aamir Khan made a splash on the Bigg Boss 18 finale. He came to promote his son Junaid Khan's upcoming movie, Loveyapa. Headlined by Junaid and Khushi Kapoor, the film has already got fans buzzing. But the highlight of the night? Aamir and Salman recreating an iconic moment from the classic Andaz Apna Apna.



The duo hopped on a bike, while the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane played in the background. Back in 1994, Aamir played the unforgettable Amar Manohar in the comedy and Salman Khan brought Prem Bhopali to life.



2. Salman Khan's Late Entry



Veer Pahariya also made an appearance on the Bigg Boss 18 finale to promote his debut film, Sky Force. The movie, set to release on January 24, features Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.



When Salman Khan welcomed Veer, he casually admitted to being late. Salman also revealed that Akshay Kumar had dropped by earlier but could not stay long due to prior commitments.



3. Salman Khan pulled Abhishek Kumar's leg over Laughter Chefs and love triangles



Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain, along with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, visited the sets to promote their upcoming show, Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited.



Salman Khan couldn't help but poke fun at how Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are paired together in the show. He asked, “Isme wo uske saath… Samarth ke saath hain? (He is with that one… Samarth?)” Vicky Jain laughed and confirmed with a nod.



Samarth Jurel was previously in a relationship with Eisha Malviya, who also dated Abhishek Kumar during their Udaariyaan days. The trio stirred up plenty of drama during Bigg Boss 17.



4. Rajat Dalal's shocking eviction



The episode kicked off with the top 6 of the season – Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal.



Eisha Singh was the first to be evicted, followed by Chum Darang. Avinash Mishra made it to the top 4 but was eliminated next, leaving the top 3 – Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena – in the race.



But then came the shocker: Rajat Dalal was eliminated. The news left his YouTuber fans absolutely shocked.



5. Karan Veer Mehra took home the trophy



The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale was all about drama, emotions and celebrations, but the highlight of the night was undoubtedly Karan Veer Mehra's winning moment. As per tradition, Salman Khan held the hands of the top two contestants and finally lifted Karan Veer Mehra's hand. The actor proudly lifted the trophy and walked away with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

