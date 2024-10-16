<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra And More Nominated

Bigg Boss 18 continues to bring drama and entertainment in its second week. The latest episode featured a nomination challenge that stirred the house. The show's captain, or "Time God," Arfeen Khan, was given the power to nominate two contestants for elimination. He chose Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne. Following this, Bigg Boss introduced a train task where contestants had to offer snacks to their housemates in order to board the train. Arfeen Khan oversaw the task, and those who failed to get snack packets were nominated for elimination. By the end of the task, a total of 10 contestants were up for elimination in week 2.

In addition to Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma and Alice Kaushik are also nominated for this week.

The makers also announced the names of nominated contestants by sharing a post on Instagram. They shared a carousel post, which features pictures of all nominated participants. The side note read, “Aapka ek vote badal sakta hai aapke favourite contestant ki kismat! Ab janta karo decide, vote karke lo apne chahite contestant ki side. [Your one vote can change the fate of your favorite contestant! Now it's time for the public to decide – cast your vote and support your favourite contestant!]"

Voting lines for Bigg Boss 18 are open until October 18 at 10 AM. Fans can cast their votes for their favourite contestant through the JioCinema app.

In Monday's episode, Arfeen Khan was announced as the captain of the house. Bigg Boss called all the contestants to the activity area for a task. They were asked to name one contestant they thought was unfit to handle the house's responsibilities. Nyrraa Banerji voted against Rajat Dalal, saying he was “incapable.” Shrutika Arjun chose Alice Kaushik because Alice mocked her accent. In the end, no one had anything negative to say about Arfeen Khan, earning him the title of "Time God" for the week. As captain, Arfeen now has the power to change the time for all the contestants.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. Fans can also stream episodes on JioCinema.