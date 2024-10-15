<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Arfeen Khan Becomes First Captain AKA Time God

Bigg Boss 18 has finally crowned its first captain, aka "Time God." In the latest episode, mind-coach Arfeen Khan was announced as the house's captain. It all began when Bigg Boss summoned all the participants to the activity area for a task. They were asked to name one contestant they believed was unfit to manage the house's responsibilities. During the task, Nyrraa Banerji voted against Rajat Dalal, calling him “incapable.” Shrutika Arjun named Alice Kaushik because Alice mocked her accent. In the end, Arfeen Khan received no negative remarks from anyone and earned the title of "Time God" for the week. As captain, Arfeen now holds the power to alter the time for all the contestants.

The makers also made the announcement by sharing a post on Instagram. They wrote, “Ab Arfeen badlenge Bigg Boss ke ghar ka past, present aur future. Kya hoga iska baaki gharwalon par asar? [Now, Arfeen will change the past, present and future of the Bigg Boss house. What impact will this have on the other housemates?]"

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, there was no elimination last week. The only exit from the house was the "19th contestant" – a donkey named Gadhraj. The animal was released following a letter from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to the show's host, Salman Khan. PETA expressed public concern over its involvement in the show. Notably, the contestants nominated for elimination were Chahat Pandey, Muskan Bamne, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra.

Before that, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Nyra Banerjee for her lack of screen time. He stated that she had only been seen on camera four times throughout the week. The host said, "Jis waqt baat karni hai, us waqt baat nahi karti ho. Jis waqt nahi baat karni hai, us waqt baat kar rahi ho. [When it is time to talk, you do not speak. When it is not the right time to talk, you are the one talking.]"

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV.