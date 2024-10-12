<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena And Chahat Pandey In War Of Words (Once Again)

The Bigg Boss 18 participants are all set for the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, which will be full of drama, laughter and fights. The promo of the show suggested that this time the Weekend Ka Vaar will begin with a high-voltage drama with actors Vivian Dsena and Chahat Panday once again getting into a fight. Vivian and Chahat will be seen removing each others' masks, leading to an ugly spat with the show's host Salman Khan.

The contestants will be given a task, where they have to remove the mask their co-housemates are wearing. Shehzada Dhami and Arfeen Khan will remove the “mukhota” Avinash Mishra is wearing. Arfeen is heard saying that Avinash is arrogant and that he has an ego and an attitude issue.

There are some light moments too, as advocate Gunratan Sadavarte will leave Salman in splits. Salman will be seen asking if the "sarkar” is actually scared of him. To this, he will reply saying that, “Main jab kehta hun Bambai chalu, to Bambai chalu hoti hai. Abhi meri chalti hai kyunki main danke ki chot par bolta hun.” This reply makes Salman laugh and he says, “Gunaratan khush hua.”

Salman also reprimands housemate Nyra Banerjee for being seen on camera only four times that in the entire week. He said, "Jis waqt baat karni hai, us waqt baat nahi karti ho. Jis waqt nahi baat karni hai, us waqt baat kar rahi ho.”

The show will also see a fun segment where Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and Mallika Sherawat will be seen coming to promote their upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. All seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)