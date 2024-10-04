<i>Kick</i> Sequel: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala Team Up For The Second Installment Of 2014 Hit

The sequel to the 2014 action thriller Kick was announced on October 4, much to the excitement of fans. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced the news with a post on Nadiadwala Grandson's official Instagram handle. He shared a black and white picture of Salman Khan from the Kick 2 photoshoot with the caption, "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar....!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala"

The photo shared was from the sets of Sikandar for which Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are shooting currently. The producer-actor duo have made record-breaking films together. With Sikandar, they are collaborating after almost a decade. Sikandar is directed by Ghajini director A.R. Murugadoss and also features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. Set to release in Eid 2025, all eyes are on Salman Khan whose last release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan tanked at the box office.

Kick 2 is a much-awaited project 10 years after Kick came out. Kick was a huge success at the box office, and it was Salman Khan's first movie that entered the 200-crore club.

Besides Salman Khan, Kick also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Excited fans flooded the comments section with their congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "fire h bhaijaan", while another wrote, "Outstanding look." Several clothes shared GIFs and images of Salman Khan to show their undying love and support for their favourite star.