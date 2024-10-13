<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: No Contestant Eliminated On First <i>Weekend Ka Vaar</i>, Donkey Gadhraj Freed Post PETA's Intervention

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss Season 18 aired last night. Surprisingly, there was no elimination this week. The only one to leave the house was the “19th contestant”, a donkey named Gadhraj. It was released after PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) sent a letter to the reality show's host Salman Khan. PETA expressed public concern over the animal's use in the show. It is worth noting that the nominated contestants for this week included Chahat Pandey, Muskan Bamne, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra.

Bigg Boss is known for its drama, and this season is delivering plenty of it. Earlier, the makers released a promo featuring Vivian Dsena and Chahat Panday in a heated exchange. The two contestants remove each other's masks, which leads to a serious confrontation with host Salman Khan.

In a task, the contestants are challenged to unmask their co-housemates. Shehzada Dhami and Arfeen Khan take off the mask worn by Avinash Mishra. Arfeen is heard criticising Avinash, claiming he is arrogant and has an ego problem. Salman also takes the opportunity to reprimand housemate Nyra Banerjee for her lack of screen time, noting that she had only been seen on camera four times throughout the week. He commented, “Jis waqt baat karni hai, us waqt baat nahi karti ho. Jis waqt nahi baat karni hai, us waqt baat kar rahi ho. [When it is time to talk, you do not speak. When it is not the right time to talk, you are the one talking.]” Click here to read in detail.

Before that, Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal engaged in a war of words. Rajat even called Shilpa "phattu [coward].” It began with Rajat saying, "Aap sabka dhyaan rakhte ho... Agar ghar mein kalesh ho raha hai aur agar un 3 logon ko target kare kisi bhi cheez ke liye. [You care for everyone... If there's chaos in the house and it's clear that three people are being targeted by someone for any reason.]” To this Shilpa replied, "Jab tak baat mere pe nahi aati main koi bhi judgement paas nahi karungi. [Until it concerns me, I would not pass any judgement.]” Then, Rajat said, "Ab se mera apna manna hai koi kisi bhi tarah se, apne aap ko captain na samjhe. [Now it's my belief, no one should consider themselves the captain in any way.]” Full story here.

Bigg Boss Season 18 airs on Colors TV.